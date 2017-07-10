1 person dead in Dinwiddie crash

Virginia State Police say the crash happened on Route 1 South, about a half-mile south of Westover Drive, around 5:41 p.m.More >>
Protesters lined the streets of Charlottesville on Saturday afternoon ahead of a planned KKK event.More >>
Deputies are investigating a shooting at a party that left seven people injured in Lawrenceville. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call around 2:31 a.m. Sunday that several people had been shot at a home in the 500 block of Sturgeon Road.More >>
A man is now charged in a crash that injured three people in Stafford County, including a deputy.More >>
The Ku Klux Klan will be in Charlottesville on Saturday to protest the potential removal of the Robert E. Lee Statue and what they see as threats to other Confederate monuments in the city.More >>
