1 person dead in Dinwiddie crash

A person has died in a crash in Dinwiddie on Monday afternoon.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened at 5:41 p.m. on Route 1 South, about a half-mile south of Westover Drive.

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash, and the driver died at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle.

Police will release the driver's identity once the family is notified.

