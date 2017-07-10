SUV crashes into Chester ReMax - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

SUV crashes into Chester ReMax

By Megan Woo, Digital
Connect
Source: NBC12 Source: NBC12
CHESTER, VA (WWBT) -

An SUV crashed into a Chester ReMax on Monday evening.

This happened at the ReMax located at 13125 Rivers Bend Boulevard, in the Rivers Bend Shopping Center.

There is currently no word what caused this crash.

NBC12 has a crew at the scene. This is a developing story.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly