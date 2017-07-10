Flights at RIC, DC airports affected due to fumes at FAA facilit - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Flights at RIC, DC airports affected due to fumes at FAA facility in Leesburg

By Megan Woo, Digital
Airport delays (Source: Richmond International Airport) Airport delays (Source: Richmond International Airport)
LEESBURG, VA (WWBT/AP) -

Flights into and out of Richmond International Airport were impacted because of a construction-related evacuation at a Federal Aviation Administration facility in Leesburg.

The FAA also slowed flights into Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Dulles International Airport and Reagan National Airport.

  • Click here for flight information at Richmond International Airport

The FAA said in a statement Monday that fumes from construction work got into the control room at a facility in Leesburg, Virginia, that handles high altitude flights over the area. The FAA said the facility was ordered evacuated by local fire officials around 6:40 p.m. The FAA said that as a result of the evacuation, the facility stopped accepting new flights to handle and handed off airborne flights to other traffic control facilities.

According to WRC, air-traffic controllers were cleared to re-enter the building at 9 p.m.

However, airport officials at Baltimore-Washington International are urging guests to rebook their flights.

