Flights at RIC, DC airports affected due to fumes at FAA facility in Leesburg

Flights into and out of Richmond International Airport were impacted because of a construction-related evacuation at a Federal Aviation Administration facility in Leesburg.

The FAA also slowed flights into Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Dulles International Airport and Reagan National Airport.

Notice the lack of airplanes flying over parts of North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia due to the Wash Center evacuation. pic.twitter.com/x0h9y7uWJY — AirwaysLive (@airwayslive) July 10, 2017

The FAA said in a statement Monday that fumes from construction work got into the control room at a facility in Leesburg, Virginia, that handles high altitude flights over the area. The FAA said the facility was ordered evacuated by local fire officials around 6:40 p.m. The FAA said that as a result of the evacuation, the facility stopped accepting new flights to handle and handed off airborne flights to other traffic control facilities.

According to WRC, air-traffic controllers were cleared to re-enter the building at 9 p.m.

However, airport officials at Baltimore-Washington International are urging guests to rebook their flights.

Bad news, Folks...next update from the FAA is at 10pm local. Serious issues at the FAA DC Center. Rebook now! — BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) July 10, 2017

