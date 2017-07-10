FAA facility evacuation prompts delays at RIC

Flights into and out of Richmond International Airport are being impacted because of a construction-related evacuation at a Federal Aviation Administration facility in Leesburg.

Current situation: ground stop for departures as well as for arrivals except those coming from the south. #LeesburgARTCCevac — Richmond Airport RIC (@Flack4RIC) July 10, 2017

The FAA has also slowed flights into Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Dulles International Airport and Reagan National Airport.

Click here for flight information at Richmond International Airport

The FAA says in a statement Monday that fumes from construction work got into the control room at a facility in Leesburg, Virginia, that handles high altitude flights over the area. The FAA says the facility was ordered evacuated by local fire officials around 6:40 p.m. and that the FAA is working to ventilate the facility. The FAA says that as a result of the evacuation, the facility stopped accepting new flights to handle and handed off airborne flights to other traffic control facilities.

According to the FAA, the center is expected to reopen at 9 p.m.

Per @FAANews, the center is now expected to reopen at 1:00 AM UTC (9PM local). #LeesburgARTCCevac pic.twitter.com/qNnooBRHIX — Richmond Airport RIC (@Flack4RIC) July 10, 2017

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.