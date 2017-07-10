FAA facility evacuation prompts delays at RIC - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

BREAKING

FAA facility evacuation prompts delays at RIC

By Megan Woo, Digital
Connect
Airport delays (Source: Richmond International Airport) Airport delays (Source: Richmond International Airport)
LEESBURG, VA (WWBT/AP) -

Flights into and out of Richmond International Airport are being impacted because of a construction-related evacuation at a Federal Aviation Administration facility in Leesburg.

The FAA has also slowed flights into Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Dulles International Airport and Reagan National Airport.

  • Click here for flight information at Richmond International Airport

The FAA says in a statement Monday that fumes from construction work got into the control room at a facility in Leesburg, Virginia, that handles high altitude flights over the area. The FAA says the facility was ordered evacuated by local fire officials around 6:40 p.m. and that the FAA is working to ventilate the facility. The FAA says that as a result of the evacuation, the facility stopped accepting new flights to handle and handed off airborne flights to other traffic control facilities.

According to the FAA, the center is expected to reopen at 9 p.m.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly