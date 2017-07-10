Richmond restaurant steps up to help Tobacco Company employees

A Richmond restaurant is stepping up to help the Tobacco Company employees following Saturday's fire.

The owner of Halligan's Bar and Grill said his staff is willing to donate some of their shifts to Tobacco Company workers.

Investigators have not yet released a cause in Saturday's three-alarm fire, but they believe it started in the kitchen.

It is too early to say when the restaurant will reopen, but the extensive damage does mean the Tobacco Company will be closed for its 40th anniversary.

"I think it's sort of an institution. Something that was here before it was cool to have something downtown. It was one of the first old buildings that was reclaimed and turned into a restaurant. I think they were ahead of their time in that way," said Sean Gregory, the owner of Halligan's Bar and Grill.

Gregory said he knows his restaurant and staff cannot help all of the Tobacco Company employees, but he's pleased they can help some of them.

