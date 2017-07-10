'Tiger' Tom Mitchell dead at 100

The voice of a Richmond broadcast giant has fallen silent.

"Tiger" Tom Mitchell died Monday morning at his home, surrounded by his family.

For more than three decades, Mitchell was the popular on-air personality of W.A.N.T. radio.

He was also the announcer for Friday night high school football games at City Stadium for years, including the annual Armstrong-Walker Classic.

Mitchell wrote news articles for The Richmond Afro, Jet Magazine and the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He was inducted into both the Virginia Communications Hall of Fame and the National Broadcasters Hall Of Fame.

Mitchell was 100.

