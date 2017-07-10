Family: 'True Blood' star died due to alcohol withdrawal complications

A Democrat and former CIA officer announced on Monday that she is challenging David Brat for his congressional seat in 2018.More >>
A Democrat and former CIA officer announced on Monday that she is challenging David Brat for his congressional seat in 2018.More >>
The owner of Halligan's Bar and Grill said his staff is willing to donate some of their shifts to Tobacco Company workers.More >>
The owner of Halligan's Bar and Grill said his staff is willing to donate some of their shifts to Tobacco Company workers.More >>
The fire department confirms the 1-year-old, 2-year-old and 7-year-old children died on Sunday from their injuries.More >>
The fire department confirms the 1-year-old, 2-year-old and 7-year-old children died on Sunday from their injuries.More >>
Tom Mitchell died Monday morning at his home, surrounded by his family.More >>
Tom Mitchell died Monday morning at his home, surrounded by his family.More >>
A frightening new report about headlights: some of them don't do enough to light up the road.More >>
A frightening new report about headlights: some of them don't do enough to light up the road.More >>
The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.More >>
The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.More >>
The woman was charged with child endangerment.More >>
The woman was charged with child endangerment.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
The grandfather said the Maryland family hit some hard times recently. They've been living in a van parked in a Motel 6 lot.More >>
The grandfather said the Maryland family hit some hard times recently. They've been living in a van parked in a Motel 6 lot.More >>
An 89-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were severely beatenMore >>
An 89-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were severely beatenMore >>
Experts believe the shark was a 4- to 5-foot bull shark, which can grow to nearly 300 pounds.More >>
Experts believe the shark was a 4- to 5-foot bull shark, which can grow to nearly 300 pounds.More >>
The atmosphere was tense inside a Richland County courtroom on Sunday when a man accused of leading Richland County deputies on a dramatic car chase had his first appearance before a judge.More >>
The atmosphere was tense inside a Richland County courtroom on Sunday when a man accused of leading Richland County deputies on a dramatic car chase had his first appearance before a judge.More >>
Several ambulances are responding to an incident at Gulf Islands Water Park in Gulfport. We’re told medical crews are evaluating up to 20 visitors after several complaints of chemical exposure.More >>
Several ambulances are responding to an incident at Gulf Islands Water Park in Gulfport. We’re told medical crews are evaluating up to 20 visitors after several complaints of chemical exposure.More >>
A fourth case of Vibrio Vulnificus has been confirmed by the mobile county health department. Health officials say a person contracted the bacteria at the end of June in Mobile Bay near the eastern tip of Dauphin Island.More >>
A fourth case of Vibrio Vulnificus has been confirmed by the mobile county health department. Health officials say a person contracted the bacteria at the end of June in Mobile Bay near the eastern tip of Dauphin Island.More >>
A 4-year-old child and woman were wounded in a shooting in Birmingham Sunday afternoon.More >>
A 4-year-old child and woman were wounded in a shooting in Birmingham Sunday afternoon.More >>