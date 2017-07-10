Family: 'True Blood' star died due to alcohol withdrawal complications

Boy gets away with flipping off firemen

Actor Nelsan Ellis attends the world premiere of "Get On Up" at the Apollo Theater on July 21, 2014, in New York.

True Blood star Nelsan Ellis' family told the Hollywood Reporter he struggled with drug and alcohol abuse for years.

The struggle eventually led to his death, his family said, from heart failure due to alcohol withdrawal complications.

Ellis was best known for playing short-order cook Lafayette Reynolds on the popular HBO show True Blood.

Family members said they are releasing this information to help others who struggle with the same problems and to urge them to get help.

