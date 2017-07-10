Man arrested for Colonial Heights bank robbery

Colonial Heights police have arrested a Hopewell man involved in a bank robbery on Saturday.

Everette Raymond Lipford, of Hopewell, was seen on surveillance video handing a note to the teller demanding money.

When he received the cash, he left the bank and drove off in a maroon sedan, possibly a Ford Focus. Officers say he then drove off towards the area of Southpark Boulevard.

The robbery happened around 10:30 a.m. at the SunTrust Bank located in the 300 block of Charles H. Dimmock Parkway.

Lipford was arrested later that day and has been charged with robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and grand larceny. He is currently being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond, pending his next court date in Colonial Heights General District Court.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crimesolvers at 804-748-0660 or the Colonial Heights Police Department at 804-520-9300, option 7.

