Hanover crews battle large house fire in Rockville

It took firefighters hours to get a large house fire under control in Hanover County.

The call came in around 11:45 a.m. for the 12000 block of Walnut Hill Drive in Rockville.

It was a challenge to get the water to the home because of the rural location and the fact that there are no hydrants in the area.

"We're drafting water from that pond. Then we have to put it on our big tanker trucks and shuttle it to our scene, which is some distance away so that takes time," said Hanover Battalion Chief Jason Williams. "Then that has to be dumped into ponds and pumped up into the scene. It's incredibly labor intensive."

Half of the 8,000-square-foot house is now gone, and firefighters say it is believed the fire started in the garage. About 50 firefighters worked in shifts to fight the flames and smoke while temperatures were in the mid-90s.

While half the house is still standing, Chief Willaims says four people are temporarily without a home.

Firefighters say it took six minutes to arrive at the scene. A cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

