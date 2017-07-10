3 children dead after fire at Henrico apartment

Three children have died after they were rushed to the hospital Friday morning after a fire struck their Highland Pointe apartment.

The fire department confirms the 1-year-old, 2-year-old and 7-year-old children died on Sunday from their injuries. Police did not release their identities.

A man was also found inside the apartment at the time of the fire. Firefighters say all four victims were found upstairs. The children were in the same bedroom and firefighters took them out through a window.

The fire department says the blaze appears to have started on the first floor by "unattended cooking," and then smoke filled the entire apartment.

The case remains under investigation.

