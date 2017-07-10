Richmond opens 2 cooling stations this week; heat index over 100 degrees

With the heat index expected to exceed 100 degrees this week, the city of Richmond is opening up two cooling stations.

The cooling stations are located at:

Southside Community Services Center, 4100 Hull Street Road

Department of Social Services, 900 East Marshall Street

The stations will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday this week.

Bottled water will be provided, but food will not. No pets are allowed, with the exception of service animals.

For more information, contact the City’s Department of Social Services Fuel Assistance Office at (804) 646-7046. Elderly residents with cooling-related issues should contact Adult Services at (804) 646-7367.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12