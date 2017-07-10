Several waterspouts spotted in N.C. - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Several waterspouts spotted in N.C.

Water spout in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina (Source: WAVY) Water spout in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina (Source: WAVY)
DARE CO., NC (WWBT) -

Several people in North Carolina took pictures of waterspouts near Nags Head and other parts of Dare County.

A tornado warning was issued for the area on Monday that expired before noon.

