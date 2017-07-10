General Assembly to hold surplus sale

The public has a chance to purchase a piece of history on Tuesday at the General Assembly surplus sale.

The sale is due to the General Assembly’s move to the Pocahontas building. The current building on Broad and 9th in downtown Richmond will be demolished at the end of the summer. A new building will be constructed in its place and is expected to be completed in four to five years.

According to G. Paul Nardo, House clerk, the current building is almost 40 years old and isn’t conducive for the five to 600 people who work inside.

“The building doesn't work,” Nardo said. “It has lots of asbestos in it.”

As delegates and staff moved out, they tried to take as much as possible, but a lot of items that were no longer needed were left behind. Now, those items are available for purchase by the public.

“We're trying to give the public an opportunity to come and own a piece of Virginia history at very reasonable prices,” Nardo said.

There will be a plethora of items for sale, including office supplies, cubicles, furniture like desks and chairs, electronics and old pictures.

“You know what they say, one person’s trash is another person’s treasure,” Nardo said.

Those treasures even include wood paneling from the speaker's conference room, House Appropriations Committee room chairs and a dais from the Senate Finance Committee.

Doors will open at the General Assembly building for schools, state agencies and local governments at 9 a.m. The public can shop beginning at 11 a.m. The sale ends at 4 p.m..

All the money made goes to the Virginia Capital Foundation which is in charge of restoration and ongoing preservation of Virginia's Capitol and Capitol Square.

