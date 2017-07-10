General Assembly to hold surplus sale

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
With the heat index expected to exceed 100 degrees this week, the city of Richmond is opening up two cooling stations.
The Monument Avenue Commission has set its first dates for public meetings for area residents to weigh in on the future of Monument Avenue.
Police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting in South Richmond.
Richmond Police are investigating a Southside double shooting that sent two women to the hospital.
