Three people displaced in Chesterfield house fire, 1 person sent to hospital

Chesterfield fire crews say two adults and a juvenile are being displaced due to a fire that started from a cigarette. One person was sent to the hospital as a result of the fire.

The fire started around 10:28 a.m. at a home in the 6100 block of Morningmist Drive, off Cogbill Road near Chippenham Parkway. When crews arrived, they found smoke and fire coming from a garage attached to the home.

Crews say one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It took about 40 minutes to get the fire under control. Chesterfield called for additional crews to assist due to Monday's temperatures. Richmond fire and the Defense Logistics Agency also responded.

Officials say the fire started due to a cigarette igniting gasoline vapors from a gas can.

The three people living in the home are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

