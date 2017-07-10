Blaze at Chesterfield home destroys garage, injures 1 person

Chesterfield Fire crews responded to a garage fire on Monday that injured one person.

The fire started at a home in the 6100 block of Morningmist Drive, off Cogbill Road near Chippenham Parkway.

Crews say one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

