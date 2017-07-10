Monument Avenue Commission sets first meetings

The Monument Avenue Commission has set its first dates for public meetings for area residents to weigh in on the future of Monument Avenue.

The meetings will be held at the Virginia Historical Society on North Boulevard Aug. 9 and Sept. 13, both on at 6:30 p.m.

The commission was formed last month as Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney called for more diversity along Monument Avenue.

He said the commission will "help the city redefine the false narrative of the Confederate statues that line Richmond's greatest boulevard."

"It's our responsibility to set the historical record straight on Monument Avenue's confederate statuary," Stoney said in June.

Monument Avenue is home to several Civil War-related monuments and are among the more than 15,000 markers in the U.S.

