2 people flee after brief chase in Chesterfield

Two people are on the run after a police chase Monday morning.

The incident happened at the intersection of McKesson Drive and Hull Street Road just before 3:30 a.m. when Chesterfield police offers tried to pull over a car for speeding. The car took off instead.

After driving for less than a mile, the car stopped on McKesson Court. Three people got out and made a run for it. Police say the suspects dropped two guns when they took off.

One of the people in the vehicle was quickly arrested. The other two suspects are still on the run.

Police say the driver forgot to put the car in park when everyone fled. The car rolled down a hill and hit a mailbox.

Chesterfield police officers say the car was stolen during a car jacking in Richmond earlier in the night.

There is currently no information on the suspects.

