Police: DUI driver flees, later caught after crash on I-95N near 288

The driver was arrested and taken to the hospital Monday morning. (Source: NBC12)

Virginia State Police say the driver who crashed his vehicle on I-95 northbound near Route 288 has been caught after he ran from the scene.

The crash happened around 1:08 a.m. on Monday. Police say the driver, 32-year-old Hadi Mohammed of Petersburg, hit the jersey wall and flipped his vehicle into the southbound lanes.

A passenger in the vehicle was found uninjured at the scene.

State Police say Mohammed was later apprehended by Chesterfield Police and was taken to John Randolph Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Mohammed has been charged with DUI.

