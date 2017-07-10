Driver arrested after fleeing I-95 crash scene in Chesterfield

The driver was arrested and taken to the hospital Monday morning. (Source: NBC12)

A driver was arrested and taken to the hospital Monday morning after fleeing the scene of a crash on northbound I-95.

Police say the incident happened around 1 a.m. near 288 when the car hit a tractor-trailer truck and flipped.

The driver fled the scene while a woman in the car remained on the scene.

Chesterfield police officers say they were responding to a different call when they found the driver. They turned him over to Virginia State Police, who transported him to the hospital with injuries.

There was no damage to the tractor-trailer truck involved and no other injuries were reported.

