Driver arrested after fleeing I-95 crash scene in Chesterfield

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
The driver was arrested and taken to the hospital Monday morning. (Source: NBC12) The driver was arrested and taken to the hospital Monday morning. (Source: NBC12)
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

A driver was arrested and taken to the hospital Monday morning after fleeing the scene of a crash on northbound I-95. 

Police say the incident happened around 1 a.m. near 288 when the car hit a tractor-trailer truck and flipped. 

The driver fled the scene while a woman in the car remained on the scene. 

Chesterfield police officers say they were responding to a different call when they found the driver. They turned him over to Virginia State Police, who transported him to the hospital with injuries. 

There was no damage to the tractor-trailer truck involved and no other injuries were reported. 

