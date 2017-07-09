Police ID victim killed on Richmond train tracks; no passengers or crew hurt

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The Monument Avenue Commission has set its first dates for public meetings for area residents to weigh in on the future of Monument Avenue.More >>
The Monument Avenue Commission has set its first dates for public meetings for area residents to weigh in on the future of Monument Avenue.More >>
Police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting in South Richmond.More >>
Police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting in South Richmond.More >>
Richmond Police are investigating a Southside double shooting that sent two women to the hospital.More >>
Richmond Police are investigating a Southside double shooting that sent two women to the hospital.More >>
Richmond Fire is working to put out a fire at The Tobacco Company Restaurant on East Cary Street in Richmond. The call came in at 10:03 a.m. and the first crews were on scene by 10:06 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the roof. The fire is believed to have started in the kitchen. Everyone got out safely, and no one was injured. This is a developing story. Copyright 2017 WWBT/WAVY. All rights reservedMore >>
Richmond Fire is working to put out a fire at The Tobacco Company Restaurant on East Cary Street in Richmond. The call came in at 10:03 a.m. and the first crews were on scene by 10:06 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the roof. The fire is believed to have started in the kitchen. Everyone got out safely, and no one was injured. This is a developing story. Copyright 2017 WWBT/WAVY. All rights reservedMore >>