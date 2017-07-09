Police ID victim killed on Richmond train tracks; no passengers or crew hurt

One person is dead after an Amtrak train crashed into a car Sunday evening in Richmond's Southside.

Richmond Police confirm the crash happened around 6:45 p.m. at the train tracks on Broad Rock Boulevard near East Belt Boulevard. The driver of the car has been identified as 24-year-old Clayon G. Roper, Jr.

Police say the warning system had activated, but Roper continued to drive his vehicle across the tracks. His vehicle was then struck by an Amtrak train. Roper died at the scene.

The Amtrak train was en route to Norfolk at the time of the crash. Amtrak confirms 137 passengers were on the train, but no passengers or crew members reported any injuries.

The 157 Northeast Regional was scheduled to arrive at 8:36 p.m., but Amtrak was telling customers on Twitter to expect a 2-3 hour delay. Customers were also being asked to call 1-800-USA-RAIL for more information.

The crash remains under investigation at this time. Call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 if you have any information that can help.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12