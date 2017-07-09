Police: At least one dead in Richmond train crash; Amtrak: no passengers or crew hurt

One person is dead after an Amtrak train crashed into a car Sunday evening in Richmond's Southside.

Richmond Police confirm the crash happened shortly after 7:00 p.m. at the train tracks on Broad Rock Boulevard near East Belt Boulevard. Investigators confirm at least one person is dead, however it is unknown at this time if there were any other injuries.

The Richmond Police Crash Team is currently on scene. Few other details are available at this time as the investigation is currently in it's early stages.

The Amtrak train was en route to Norfolk at the time of the crash. Amtrak confirms 137 passengers were on the train, but no passengers or crew members reported any injuries.

The 157 Northeast Regional was scheduled to arrive at 8:36 p.m., but Amtrak was telling customers on Twitter to expect a 2-3 hour delay. Customers were also being asked to call 1-800-USA-RAIL for more information.

