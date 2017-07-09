Police: At least one dead in Richmond train crash; Amtrak: no passengers or crew hurt

One person is dead after a train crashed into a car Sunday evening in Richmond's Southside. Richmond Police confirm the crash happened shortly after 7:00 p.m. at the train tracks on Broad Rock Boulevard near East Belt Boulevard. Investigators confirm one person is dead. It is unknown at this time if there were any other injuries. The Richmond Police Crash Team is currently on scene investigating. Few other details are available at this time as the investigation is currently in it's...More >>
One person is dead after a train crashed into a car Sunday evening in Richmond's Southside. Richmond Police confirm the crash happened shortly after 7:00 p.m. at the train tracks on Broad Rock Boulevard near East Belt Boulevard. Investigators confirm one person is dead. It is unknown at this time if there were any other injuries. The Richmond Police Crash Team is currently on scene investigating. Few other details are available at this time as the investigation is currently in it's...More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Deputies are investigating a shooting at a party that left seven people injured in Lawrenceville. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call around 2:31 a.m. Sunday that several people had been shot at a home in the 500 block of Sturgeon Road.More >>
Deputies are investigating a shooting at a party that left seven people injured in Lawrenceville. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call around 2:31 a.m. Sunday that several people had been shot at a home in the 500 block of Sturgeon Road.More >>
Police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting in South Richmond.More >>
Police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting in South Richmond.More >>
Chesterfield Police are working a death investigation in Brandermill.More >>
Chesterfield Police are working a death investigation in Brandermill.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
During a hearing on Sunday in Richland County, bond was set for the suspect who led a pursuit with Richland County deputies that ended with him flipping a car with a baby inside the vehicle.More >>
During a hearing on Sunday in Richland County, bond was set for the suspect who led a pursuit with Richland County deputies that ended with him flipping a car with a baby inside the vehicle.More >>
A Montevallo man is dead after a freak accident involving a bush hog.More >>
A Montevallo man is dead after a freak accident involving a bush hog.More >>
Officials with the Natchez Trace Parkway say a TN man was arrested after being identified as the person who struck a cyclist on the parkway and kept going.More >>
Officials with the Natchez Trace Parkway say a TN man was arrested after being identified as the person who struck a cyclist on the parkway and kept going.More >>