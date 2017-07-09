Chesterfield Police investigating a death in Brandermill

Chesterfield Police are working a death investigation in Brandermill.More >>
Hate all the traffic near 288 and Hull Street Road in Chesterfield? A new road project will bring some much-needed relief.More >>
The Chesterfield man, who stopped to help a stabbing victim, is speaking to NBC 12 about what happened.More >>
An investigation is underway into allegations that a Chesterfield school staff forced a student to run while fasting for religious reasons.More >>
Chesterfield police have arrested a man for possession of child pornography.More >>
