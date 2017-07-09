Deputies: 7 people shot during house party in Lawrenceville

Deputies are investigating a shooting at a party that left seven people injured in Lawrenceville.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call around 2:31 a.m. Sunday that several people had been shot at a home in the 500 block of Sturgeon Road. When deputies arrived they learned all the injured people had already been taken to the hospital.

Investigators say all the victims are between the ages of 18 and 23 years old. According to Sheriff Brian Robert, three people have already been treated and released.

Anyone with with information related to this crime should contact the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 848-3133 or Brunswick County Crime Solvers at (434) 848-2336.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12