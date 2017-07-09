Crash closes part of Broad Street Road in Goochland County

A crash has indefinitely closed part of Broad Street Road in Goochland County.

According to VDOT, all lanes of Broad Street Road are closed until further notice between Manakin Road and Three Chopt Road due to a crash. So expect delays if you are driving through that area. We are working to get more details from the Goochland Sheriff's Office.

Drivers can use the following detour route:

From Broad Street Rd./Rt. 250 west, take Manakin Rd. south to Three Chopt Rd. north back to Broad Street Rd.

From Broad Street Rd./Rt. 250 east, take Three Chopt Rd. south to Manakin Rd. north back to Broad Street Rd.

