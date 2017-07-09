UPDATE: Suspect arrested, victim identified in shooting on Richmond's Southside

Police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting in South Richmond.

Officers were called to the scene in the 2000 block of Powell Road around 8:40 p.m. Saturday. Police say after arriving on scene they found 53-year-old Wayne D. Spencer who had been shot in the stomach. Spencer was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Police arrested 60-year-old Alfred V. Booker at the scene and charged him with murder.

If you have any information, call crime stoppers at 780-1000.

