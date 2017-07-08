Protesters handcuffed ahead of KKK event in Charlottesville - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Protesters handcuffed ahead of KKK event in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WWBT) -

Protesters lined the streets of Charlottesville on Saturday afternoon ahead of a planned KKK event.

NBC12's Jasmine Turner captured video of the protests and some people being handcuffed at the scene. 

The KKK is protesting the potential removal of a Robert E. Lee statue and what they see as threats to other Confederate monuments in the city.

The city prepared for the event with extra city police officers and assistance from the Virginia State Police near Justice Park. 

