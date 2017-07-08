Protesters handcuffed ahead of KKK event in Charlottesville

Protesters lined the streets of Charlottesville on Saturday afternoon ahead of a planned KKK event.

NBC12's Jasmine Turner captured video of the protests and some people being handcuffed at the scene.

The KKK is protesting the potential removal of a Robert E. Lee statue and what they see as threats to other Confederate monuments in the city.

The city prepared for the event with extra city police officers and assistance from the Virginia State Police near Justice Park.

Police now telling people in front of barricades if they do NOT move they will be arrested. pic.twitter.com/0fKGxrFVyv — Jasmine Turner (@JasmineNBC12) July 8, 2017

Protestors are now being handcuffed. pic.twitter.com/2h4y04oGPa — Jasmine Turner (@JasmineNBC12) July 8, 2017

A man wearing a Confederate Flag walking through the crowd as protestors confront him. pic.twitter.com/2pyOCWTXmc — Jasmine Turner (@JasmineNBC12) July 8, 2017

