Crews battle 3-alarm fire at The Tobacco Company Restaurant

The fire at The Tobacco Company Restaurant has been upgraded to a 3-alarm fire.

Richmond fire crews say they do not want to overexert any of the firefighters, due to the heat.

One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. That person is expected to make a full recovery.

The call for the fire on East Cary Street came in at 10:03 a.m. and the first crews were on scene by 10:06 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found fire coming from the roof.

The fire is believed to have started in the kitchen.

This is a developing story.

