Police search for suspect involved in Richmond robbery

Police are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery that happened Friday afternoon.

Richmond and VCU police received a report around 6:40 p.m. that a robbery happened between 11 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. in a private parking lot in the 600 block of Bowe Street.

Officers say the victim was helping someone who he believed was a homeless man. While he was giving the suspect $40, according to police, the suspect displayed a black handle that was protruding from his pocket and said, "Why don't you give me all of it?"

The suspect then ran off in an unknown direction.

Police describe the suspect as a black man with light skin, a scruffy mustache, and beard. He is 5-feet-9-inches tall and was wearing a torn t-shirt and dark colored shorts.

Richmond police are leading the investigation.

"It can be assumed that conditions continue to exist that may pose a threat to members and guests of the community. Police have increased patrols in this area," VCU posted on their alerts page.

