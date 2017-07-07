Death investigation underway at the College of William & Mary

A death investigation is underway at the College of William & Mary.

Campus police sent out an alert around 8:38 p.m. on Friday saying they are "responding to [a] reported incident at Dillard Complex."

Police also say there is no threat to the community and are advising everyone to avoid the area.

TribeAlert: Police responding to reported incident at Dillard Complex. No threat to the community. Avoid area. — William & Mary News (@WMNews) July 8, 2017

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12