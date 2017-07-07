Charlottesville groups plan alternative rally events during KKK protest

The Ku Klux Klan will be in Charlottesville on Saturday to protest the potential removal of the Robert E. Lee Statue and what they see as threats to other Confederate monuments in the city.

There will be several groups planning alternatives to the rally, as a way to send a message that "hate isn't welcome in their city."

The group called Solidarity Cville told WVIR it plans to stand up to The Loyal White Knights of the KKK by presenting a list of demands to the city.

In the list released on Friday, the group wants the Stonewall Jackson and Robert E. Lee statues to be taken down immediately. The group also asked the city to revoke the permit for the upcoming "Unite The Right March on Charlottesville" in August, which will be hosted by prominent White Nationalist Richard Spencer.

"If we are going to be true to our word and say that we want to be the best kind of city that we can be, to be as welcoming to all of our communities, they need to come down that's not to forget history, but it's to start to write our own history," Laura Goldbatt, of Solidarity Cville, told WVIR.

The group plans to present its full list to Charlottesville Mayor Michael Signer during Saturday's rally.

When asked to comment on the list, the mayor said he cannot because he has not seen the list yet.

Meanwhile, Kenneth Jackson, who is running for Charlottesville City Council, said he will host an ice cream social during the KKK rally.

Jackson said protesting will not strengthen the city, but coming together and getting to know each other regardless of race or age, will.

"I was born and raised here, and I've watched Charlottesville go from something of just being a wonderful place to live where we all got along and we all cared about each other to being just split all to pieces over things that don't make a difference," said Kenneth Jackson, Charlottesville City Council candidate.

The Unity in the Community event is set for 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Charlottesville's mayor and other city council members are urging people against the rally, to simply stay home.

