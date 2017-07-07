Funeral to be held for Sandston woman killed in Colorado

A funeral will be held in Mechanicsville on Saturday for a woman murdered in Colorado.

Heather "Helena" Hoffman, 23, grew up in Sandston. Her body was recovered from a lake not far from her home in Fort Collins, CO.

Police believe she was kidnapped and sexually assaulted before her death.

Police arrested Jeffrey Scott Etheridge, 27, on Wednesday, June 28, on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of Heather "Helena" Hoffman, according to The Coloradoan.

Hoffmann's funeral is set for 11 a.m. at Mechanicsville Baptist Church, located at 8016 Atlee Road.

