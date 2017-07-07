Hanover County Sheriff's Office warns residents about soliciting activity

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about an increase in soliciting activity during the summer months.

"It is unlawful for a solicitor to enter the premises under false pretenses, remain on the premises after a request has been made for them to leave, enter a residence where the occupant has displayed a 'No Soliciting' sign and/or engage in solicitation any time prior to 9 a.m. or after sunset. A neighborhood that has posted a 'No Solicitation' sign at the entrance to a neighborhood is still subject to having solicitors enter the neighborhood legally. A general 'No Soliciting' sign for a neighborhood does not prohibit solicitors from going to individual residences," the Hanover County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

The county has an "ordinance that governs the soliciting application process and provides a set of guidelines to permit, regulate and renew/revoke solicitors."

However, some solicitor activity is exempt from the county ordinance, including non-profit religious organizations, newspaper for home delivery, fresh farm products, insurance sales and canvassing on behalf of political candidates.

In order to have a solicitor to be approved in Hanover, they must complete an application, submit fingerprints, and consent to a criminal background check. The solicitor will then be issued a county permit, in which they must have visible when soliciting.\

Residents who suspect a solicitor violating the county ordinance should call the Hanover Emergency Communications Center (804-365-6140) so a deputy can respond to address any violations.

