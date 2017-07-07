Hopewell police search for armed robbery suspect

Hopewell police say a woman was robbed at gunpoint on Friday morning.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Hill Avenue around 10:17 a.m. for a reported armed robbery. The preliminary investigation revealed the woman was about to get out of her vehicle when the suspect approached her from behind, placed a firearm to the back of her head, and demanded money.

After receiving some money, the suspect ran from the scene. The woman was not injured in the incident.

While investigators were canvassing the area, they found a resident who captured video footage of the suspect getting into a maroon-colored, 2005 to 2011 model Chevrolet Impala with temporary license plates. Someone else was driving the car, according to the vehicle.

Officers described the suspect as a medium complected black man, between 18 to 25 years old, 5-feet-11-inches tall to 6-feet-2-inches tall, 180 to 210 pounds with a short haircut and facial hair.

He was last seen wearing ripped or patched designer jeans, a white tank top styled t-shirt under a sleeveless vest with a large patch on the back.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Detective David Hirn of the Hopewell Police Department at 804-541-2284 or the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

