Petersburg swears in new police chief, fire chief

Petersburg swore in a brand new police chief and a new fire chief on Friday.

Kenneth Miller replaced former Police Chief John Dixon, who was abruptly fired last year. The city never said why he was fired.

Dennis Rubin replaced former Fire Chief T.C. Hairston, who announced his resignation in September 2016.

After the ceremony, both talked about hitting the ground running.

"Our self-contained breathing apparatus system will be turned on next week. $400,000 investment to provide the best protection possible for the firefighters is happening, it's almost done, it's well underway," said Rubin.

"Frontline leadership, leading from the front, something I know well as a former Marine, old marine, that's the only way I know how to lead, by getting out and doing it myself," said Miller.

Miller served 34 of his 36 years in law enforcement with the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Rubin served as fire chief in Wisconsin, as well as Washington, D.C.

