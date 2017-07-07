New ramp coming to 288/Hull St. Rd. in Chesterfield

If you drive 288 or Hull Street Road in Chesterfield, you know how terrible traffic can be. Plans are underway to fix that issue.

The county is getting money from the state to build an extra ramp and a new road to get you home quicker and safer.

The price tag for all of the projects to improve the Hull Street corridor: around $300 million. The county is breaking down those projects by priority, and now it has the funds to move forward.

"We're starting work on the ramp project now," said Jesse Smith, Chesterfield County Transportation Director. "We had funding available July 1, so we’re starting the design."

That project will create an additional ramp from 288 South to 360 West – it will clear up congestion, but it also comes down to safety, after multiple accidents in the area.

"The majority were rear ends, which is dangerous on a limited-access area," said Smith.

That is project one – with possible construction beginning in a year or two. For the second project, the county plans to build the Bailey Bridge connector to get people out of traffic on 288 and get them home quicker.

"The majority of people using the interchange were going south - Deer Run, those subdivisions," said Smith.

Around 130,000 cars travel this area every day, so the idea is to give them a quicker way home, while also decreasing traffic on the interchange. Construction won't start on the connector until the county receives the funds from the state, which could be in 2023.

"If you look at the whole laundry list, we hope this is part of a 20-year process in improving not just the interchange, but the Hull Street Corridor," said Smith.

The county compiled a study and submitted it to the state, receiving money for the ramp and connector through the Smart Scale program.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12