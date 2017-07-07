Teen charged with abduction after attempted robbery outside Colonial Heights Chick-Fil-A

Colonial Heights Police say they have arrested the suspect in an armed robbery outside of a Chick-Fil-A on June 29.

The robbery happened around 11:15 p.m. in the 600 block of Southpark Boulevard. Police say the suspect approached the victim in the parking lot, pulled out a handgun and tried to steal the victim's motorcycle.

The victim struggled with the suspect. The suspect hit the victim in the face and head with the gun before running off along Southpark Boulevard. Police say they found the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Keynan Malik Copeland, shortly after the attempted robbery.

Copeland faces charges of attempted robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, preventing a person from contacting 911, and abduction. He will be in court on Sept. 27.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12