Hopewell Police searching for man missing over a week

Colonial Heights Police say they have arrested the suspect in an armed robbery outside of a Chick-Fil-A on June 29.More >>
Hopewell Police say 29-year-old David Custer is unfamiliar with the area and may be suffering from depression.More >>
Some heavy rain was reported in Colonial Heights, which caused backups on some major roads.More >>
One person has died and more were injured after a fire broke out at an apartment facility for seniors in Petersburg on Monday night.More >>
A motorcyclist is currently in the hospital following a crash that happened on Interstate 95 in Petersburg.More >>
