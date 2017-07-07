Hopewell Police searching for man missing over a week

Hopewell Police need your help to locate a man who went missing on June 30.

Police say 29-year-old David Custer is unfamiliar with the area and may be suffering from depression. He was last seen in good spirits.

Police do not suspect foul play.

Custer is 5-feet-three-inches tall, about 220 pounds, has green/hazel eyes and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with blue jean shorts.

If you see Custer, call Hopewell/Prince George Crimesolvers in Hopewell at (804) 541-2222.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12