Extra security, prayers precede Charlottesville KKK protest over Confederate statue removal

Hopewell Police say 29-year-old David Custer is unfamiliar with the area and may be suffering from depression.More >>
Hopewell Police say 29-year-old David Custer is unfamiliar with the area and may be suffering from depression.More >>
Maker of painkiller Opana ER pulling drug off the market at FDA request because of abuse.More >>
Maker of painkiller Opana ER pulling drug off the market at FDA request because of abuse.More >>
With the price of real estate, many people are choosing to renovate the homes they own, and when it comes to adding square footage, the cost can be expensive. One Henrico man skipped traditional construction and doubled the size of his home by thinking outside of the box.More >>
With the price of real estate, many people are choosing to renovate the homes they own, and when it comes to adding square footage, the cost can be expensive. One Henrico man skipped traditional construction and doubled the size of his home by thinking outside of the box.More >>
Four people -- three children and one man -- were rushed to the hospital Friday morning after a fire struck their Highland Pointe apartment.More >>
Four people -- three children and one man -- were rushed to the hospital Friday morning after a fire struck their Highland Pointe apartment.More >>
Police organizations around the world are sounding the alarm about a frightening new Snapchat feature that could give away your kids' every move!More >>
Police organizations around the world are sounding the alarm about a frightening new Snapchat feature that could give away your kids' every move!More >>
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.More >>
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
A woman accused in the fatal stabbing of her husband and four children at their home in Loganville appeared in court Friday morning.More >>
A woman accused in the fatal stabbing of her husband and four children at their home in Loganville appeared in court Friday morning.More >>
Enedina Vance posted the picture to Facebook with a description saying "I made her, I own her." The post ends with a string of hashtags, including "#sarcasm."More >>
Enedina Vance posted the picture to Facebook with a description saying "I made her, I own her." The post ends with a string of hashtags, including "#sarcasm."More >>
Emergency workers were called to the home in Detroit around 2 a.m. Thursday, when the child was reportedly in cardiac arrest.More >>
Emergency workers were called to the home in Detroit around 2 a.m. Thursday, when the child was reportedly in cardiac arrest.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones says his deputies don't use Narcan now and never will under his watch, despite its effectiveness in reversing the effects of heroin overdoses.More >>
Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones says his deputies don't use Narcan now and never will under his watch, despite its effectiveness in reversing the effects of heroin overdoses.More >>
A Mississippi store owner opened fire on two teenagers that police say were trying to break in.More >>
A Mississippi store owner opened fire on two teenagers that police say were trying to break in.More >>