Extra security, prayers precede Charlottesville KKK protest over Confederate statue removal

A prayer circle formed in front of the Stonewall Jackson statue in Charlottesville, ahead of Saturday's KKK rally over the potential removal of the Robert E. Lee monument and other Confederate statues in the city.

The women told NBC12 they are praying for peace.

A branch of the KKK is protesting to keep the city's Confederate monuments in place.

Police are gearing up for potentially 800 to 1,000 protesters, and they have installed additional security cameras.

