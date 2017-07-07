Man shot in Richmond's southside - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Man shot in Richmond's southside

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Richmond Police are on the scene of a shooting in the city's southside on Friday.

It happened shortly after 1 p.m. in the 1800 block of Joplin Avenue.

Police found the victim conscious and breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police do not have a suspect description at this time.

