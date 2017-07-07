NBC12 VIEWPOINT: A new Coliseum and a new Diamond!!!

By: Kym Grinnage email

Wait, hold the phone - did I hear that Richmond is set to get a new Coliseum and a new Diamond!!!

If you are a sports or entertainment fan, that should be music to your ears. Well, you already know that we have the crown jewel of minor league baseball right on the Boulevard, and if everything goes well, we will have a new ballpark in a couple of years.

If you have never been to a Squirrels game, you have deprived yourself of a great opportunity to have BIG fun!! I don’t really care about baseball that much, but I love going to the Diamond, because it’s all about the family entertainment!

And now, you have the double good news of the potential of having a new arena downtown, thanks to the prospect of regional cooperation and great leadership from some of our biggest corporate citizens. In order for us to call ourselves a first-class progressive city or region, we must have a 21st century, state-of-the-art arena.

So no more mandatory trips to D.C. and Charlottesville for our sports and entertainment. The Richmond market will be able to compete for the best in entertainment and sports without having one hand tied behind our backs.

Some people have said, "Kym, 'maybe' that will happen." I always tell them, I live in the world of "will be."

So let’s make it happen.

