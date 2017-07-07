Lidl opening 4 Richmond-area stores this month

Lidl is gearing up to open its first four Richmond-area stores this month.

The stores will open on July 27 at 8 a.m., and each store will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:40 a.m.

The stores are located at:

11701 Iron Bridge Road, Chester, VA

12151 W. Broad St, Richmond, VA

1311 Mall Drive, North Chesterfield, VA

5110 S. Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA

The first 100 customers at each store will have a chance to win up to $100 in gift cards.

Lidl operates more than 10,000 stores in 28 countries, but these will be among the first stores they have in the U.S. after they established their U.S. headquarters in Arlington County.

Lidl says they "offer a simple and efficient approach to grocery shopping, which will mean huge savings for Lidl shoppers."

Stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Sunday.

