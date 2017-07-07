Several Martin's stores in Central VA to close on Monday

Several Martin's stores in the Richmond area will close on Monday, leaving just five stores in the area for a few more weeks.

The stores at 6401 Centralia Road, 5201 Chippenham Crossing Center and 11361 Midlothian Turnpike will close for good on July 10. A store on Monticello Avenue in Williamsburg will also close.

Also on Monday, three other Martin's stores in the area will be closing, but will eventually reopen as Publix. Those stores are at 7035 Three Chopt Road, 3522 W. Cary St. and 9645 W. Broad St.

The final Martin's locations in Central Virginia will close on Aug. 2. Those stores are located at 253 N. Washington Highway in Ashland, 12601 Jefferson Davis Highway in Chester, 200 Charter Colony Parkway in Midlothian, and 7045 Forest Hill Ave. in Richmond, and 5700 Brook Road in Richmond.

"We want to thank our associates for their hard work and dedication over the years, and we are grateful for the loyalty of our many customers," said Tom Lenkevich, president of Martin's.

The closures of the final Martin's stores comes as Publix opens in many former locations.

