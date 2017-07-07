3 children among 4 people displaced in Henrico apartment fire

Four people -- three children and one man -- were rushed to the hospital Friday morning after a fire struck their Highland Pointe apartment.

Fire officials say the children are ages 1, 2 and 7 and the man is 25 years old. All of the victims are in the ICU at VCU Medical Center.

The call for the blaze came in around 3 a.m.

"A battalion chief arrived first and found no smoke or flames from the outside. However, when the first fire engine arrived moments later and entered the apartment, they were met with thick smoke throughout both floors, reducing their visibility to almost zero," the Henrico Fire Department said in a news release.

The fire department says the blaze appears to have started on the first floor and then smoke filled the entire apartment. Adjoining apartments had no major damage.

The fire remains under investigation.

