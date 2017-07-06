Richmond mother takes to Facebook sharing story of alleged child abuse

A post from a frustrated mother has been shared thousands of times on Facebook.

On Thursday, KyAra Williams shared photos of her one-year-old daughter, who she says was hit by a babysitter.

"I took the diaper off and I was like speechless," explained Williams.

It's been almost a month since Williams says a babysitter, who is an older woman, hit her daughter. She noticed red marks at bath time around 11 p.m., hours after originally picking her up from the woman's house around 8 p.m.

"It was like bruises all over. It looked like she beat her with a switch," she said.

She took the one-year-old to the hospital, filed a report with Richmond police and even says the babysitter admitted to her that she'd hit the little girl, after calling to ask her about the marks.

"She was like, 'I know you're pissed. I'm sorry. I won't do it again. I hit her. I left her on the pot for 15 to 20 minutes. I put the diaper on her and she pooped in the diaper, so I spanked her,' " Williams explained.

Williams says a phone call on Thursday, prompted her to post on social media and share what happened in June.

"The detective called me today and said because of the three-hour window, that there's wasn't going to be anything else, that the Commonwealth's Attorney wasn't going to pick up the case."

Williams expected a different outcome and says she was told that because she reported the alleged abuse more than three hours after bringing her daughter home, the criminal charges were not filed.

In a statement, the Richmond Police Department says:

Around 12:51 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14, the Richmond Police Department received a report an alleged assault involving a child. An investigation was conducted by the Youth and Family Crimes Unit which was reviewed by the Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office. Based on the investigation, there was an insufficient amount of evidence to warrant criminal charges. The matter, however, is still being reviewed by the Richmond Police Department and the Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office. As the matter is still under review, additional information will not be released.

Her daughter is now under the care of a new babysitter, but Williams is still hoping something can be done, asking people to share her story.

"Watch who you leave your child with and make sure it's a decent person," she said. "People out here are crazy. They'll do one thing and then they'll lie about it."

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12