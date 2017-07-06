Henrico police investigating road rage report on I-64

Police are investigating a report of road rage in eastern Henrico. Officers say a woman called 911 claiming a man took out a gun on her while they were getting onto Interstate 64 West.

It happened around 8:25 a.m. on Thursday on South Laburnum Avenue, near the White Oak Shopping Center.

Police said she honked at a truck that did not move with the light change. In the report, the woman told officers they went onto the highway, but the man in the truck pulled out a gun and threatened her.

Police said the woman called 911 and followed the truck until it exited onto West Broad Street in the West End. According to police, the driver is a white male driving a newer model red Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Drivers at the shopping center were not entirely shocked.

"That doesn't surprise me," said Bree Perrin. "People have gone crazy lately."

Some drivers said road rage is becoming more of a problem.

"I would say so," said Jequan Richardson. "I feel like it's becoming an issue. I don't know the way to resolve it in a sense because it's something that's so immediate."

Safety experts agree.

"People are becoming much more offended," said NBC12 personal safety expert Mike Jones.

Here are some tips if you find yourself in a similar situation:

Ignore an angry gesture.

Do not follow that person. Drive away.

If you are threatened with a weapon, immediately get out of the way and call 911.

Experts also say you should head to a place with a lot of people and do not stop your car.

"That will give the person the opportunity to get out of the vehicle and approach you," said Jones. "Do not produce a weapon yourself. Do not get involved in any type of verbal altercation because it's going to end up bad."

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

