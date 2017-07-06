Missing 17-year-old girl last seen in Goochland

The Goochland County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Victoria "Tori" Venable was last seen in the Zion Crossroads area at 12:30 p.m. on July 6.

She is 5-feet-1-inch tall, weighs 120 pounds, has brown hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call the Goochland County Sheriff's Office at 804-556-5349.

