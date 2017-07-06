17-year-old girl from Goochland found safe - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

17-year-old girl from Goochland found safe

By Megan Woo, Digital
Source: Goochland County Sheriff's Office Source: Goochland County Sheriff's Office
GOOCHLAND, VA (WWBT) -

A missing 17-year-old girl from Goochland has been safe.

Victoria "Tori" Venable was last seen in the Zion Crossroads area at 12:30 p.m. on July 6.

There is no word on where she was found.

