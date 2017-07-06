'It's unbearable.' Richmond family sends baby to live elsewhere after apartment AC broken for weeks

A family in Richmond contacted 12 On Your Side after they said their apartment has not had working air-conditioning for nearly a month. The family says they have gotten nowhere with management at the Ashley Oaks Apartments off of Jennie Scher Road, as their thermometer has soared to nearly 90 degrees for weeks.

Gloria Wilson’s daughter lives in the apartment with her husband and two children. Gloria is frequently at the apartment to babysit the children and help care for her daughter, who has diabetes. She says maintenance workers have made several visits, but nothing has been fixed.

The thermometer in the apartment has soared to 82 degrees, even hotter, since June 10, according to Wilson.

"I mean, you can barely do anything in here without just busting out in a sweat,” she said.

The family said maintenance workers have been out several times to fix the air conditioning unit, but it is still silent. They said management has not given them any type of definitive response as to why. Wilson believes the AC unit just needs to be replaced.

"Even with these fans on, it's still just miserable. I'm miserable now because it's so sticky," said Wilson, with two fans blowing on her.

Wilson said repeated calls to management has not brought any results, and her daughter and grandchildren are now trying to move out before their lease is up.

NBC12 went straight to the TRG Management Company for answers. A regional manager for the company said it has been very hot out, and they're working hard to service all clients on all of their properties.

However, Gloria's family continues to wait, sending their one-year-old grandson to live with a relative because of the heat.

NBC12’s Richmond reporter Kelly Avellino is investigating and will have a full report, and what your rights are as a tenant, at 5 and 6 p.m.

