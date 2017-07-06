Stafford police cruiser flipped on its roof due to three-vehicle accident

In Stafford County, three people were injured in a crash on Thursday that left a police cruiser on its roof.

Fredericksburg.com reports one of the vehicles struck a power pole, resulting in downed power lines across U.S. Route 1. This happened around 10:45 a.m. The road was closed for a few hours between Courthouse Road and Hospital Center Boulevard. The road reopened around 2:15 p.m.

Lt. Eric Quinn with the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said a transformer may have blown.

One person from each car was injured and was taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Stafford County officials are investigating the accident.

