Man charged in Stafford officer-involved crash

A man is now charged in a crash that injured three people in Stafford County, including a deputy.

Deputies say George Murdock, 57, turned in front of a deputy who was responding to an emergency call. Fredericksburg.com reports Murdock struck a power pole, resulting in downed power lines across U.S. Route 1.

The deputy's squad car flipped on its roof as a result. Then, a tire from Murdock's van hit a third vehicle.

This happened around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday. The road was closed for a few hours between Courthouse Road and Hospital Center Boulevard. The road reopened around 2:15 p.m.

One person from each car was injured and was taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Murdock is charged with reckless driving and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

Stafford County officials are investigating the accident.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12